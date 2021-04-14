This Friday, April 16, Efraín Aguilar will be one of the special guests at Paws night, next to Bettina Oneto, who will remember the best years of the national theater in the style of feathers and sequins.

Through the social networks of the Latina space, the visit of both figures was announced and a preview of what that edition will be shown.

“ We set the glitters and feathers to remember a golden age! Bettina Oneto with Efraín Aguilar in a real café-theater night. A program full of dance, music and humor. See you this Friday at 11 pm for Latina ”, reads the publication of the program’s promotion.

In February, the renowned producer was discharged after battling COVID-19 in the Pan American Village.

“I am fully rehabilitated and I hope that God helps me to continue working to produce, and dedicate myself to what I have been doing lately, which is politics. We’ll see the other later … I feel very healthy. I will follow all the behaviors that the doctor has indicated to me, it is responsible. For me my work comes first and I will continue working. We are warriors”, Expressed the theater director for the America program today.

In those days, Efraín Aguilar worried all his followers about his delicate state of health, since he is part of the vulnerable population and it was feared that his situation could have been complicated.

