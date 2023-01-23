“At the bottom there is room” has not stopped accumulating high ratings and continues to be the leading program in its schedule. Currently, the Peruvian series is in charge of producer Gigio Aranda, but in its beginnings it was Efrain Aguilar the mastermind in charge of each season. There are secrets of the América TV production that have already been told by the actors, but also others that have remained hidden in Aguilar’s memory. One of the unknown issues was why he changed producers at the launch of the ninth season.

Efraín Aguilar reveals why he did not produce “Al fondo hay sitio” again

During a long interview with Infobae, Efraín Aguilar recounted several moments experienced by the actors of “Al fondo hay sitio”, as well as the beginnings and creation of the Peruvian production. In addition, he revealed why he was not under the command of the cast again this 2022, that América TV returned to bet on the format.

“They were business issues. We were in a rented space and the owner was going to sell it, so we had to go somewhere else. We were already eight years old, who guaranteed us that success would be the same? It was difficult,” he told the aforementioned portal.

In addition, he told how he felt about the announcement of a new season: “Gigio Aranda presented a project in which I was not. They did the second part, in which, tangentially, they told me that I could be there”.

Efraín Aguilar would have preferred “Al fondo hay sitio” to end with the eighth season. Photo: composition LR/dissemination/Infobae

The changes that Efraín Aguilar would add in the ninth season

On the other hand, Efraín Aguilar gave his opinion about the actors who are now in “Al fondo hay sitio” and the changes that he would have made if he were in charge of the production.

“I would have looked for the creativity of new characters, to make them have the age and the problems of the age that someone has after eight years,” he said. He added: “I reiterate that he (Gigio Aranda) is an export scriptwriter (…). I would have liked the actors to have guidance on how to evolve a character (…). Some actors have that intention, wanting to be funny. I have never liked that.”

Despite not being the producer of the series, Efraín Aguilar was happy about the return of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Facebook/Efrain Aguilar

Efraín Aguilar revealed that Adolfo Chuiman did not want to be “Peter”

In this same interview, the former producer of “Al fondo hay sitio” told what Adolfo Chuiman’s reaction was when he found out that he would play ‘Peter’: “When we gave Adolfo Chuiman the role of Peter, he went up to my office. He told me: ‘Efraín, 30 years of acting, to be a butler?’ However, Efraín Aguilar replied as follows: “Adolfito, do you think I’m so stupid to waste your quality as an actor on any role? Remember me, you’ll be proud of Peter’. And now? Peter’s death has a tuning record, he made 41 points, an incredible thing.