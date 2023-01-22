Efrain Aguilar walked away from “At the bottom there is room” when the series returned to TV in 2022. Even so, his image is still closely linked to the América Televisión program, for which he was recently interviewed by Infobae regarding the plot of the Gonzales and Maldini. In this context, the well-known producer decided to open up about various issues, but what many did not expect was the revelation that he made about adolfo Chuiman and what the actor told him when he offered to play Peter.

“AFHS”: why didn’t Adolfo Chuiman want to be Peter?

Unlike other characters, such as Joel Gonzales, Peter continues to be one of the most beloved by “AFHS” fans. However, Chuiman, the artist who brings him to life, was about to refuse to accept the role, according to Aguilar.

“When we gave Adolfo Chuiman the role of Peter, he went up to my office. He told me: ‘Efraín, 30 years of actor, to be a butler? ‘. And I replied: ‘Adolfito, do you think I’m so stupid to waste your quality as an actor in any role?’”, the producer began in dialogue with Infoabe.

“’Remember me, you’ll be proud of Peter.’ And now? Peter’s death has a record, he scored 41 points, an incredible thing, ”he added.

Why is Efraín Aguilar no longer in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Efraín Aguilar was one of the creators of “Al fondo hay sitio” and the production was in his hands for several years. With the arrival of the new installment, fans were confused when it was announced that he was no longer going to be behind the new chapters. Why didn’t he resume his functions?

“Gigio Aranda presented a project in which I was not. They did the second part in which, tangentially, they told me if I could be there. I said no, I didn’t want to. Not because I felt uncomfortable or anything. What’s more, if they had asked me in another way, I would have accepted it, but not in the way they did, as a ‘drop’. There it was,” the executive announced.