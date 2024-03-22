Following Nataniel Sánchez's recent revelations about his experience in the famous series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', various comments have been generated about this América TV fiction. On the other handEfrain Aguilar, a key figure in the production of the first eight seasons, shared his perspective on the situation. The discussion focuses on the comparison between the professional development opportunities offered to actors and the decisions made by production heads. The artist, who played Fernanda de las Casas, specifically, exposed how her growth aspirations were hindered.

What did Nataniel Sánchez say about 'At the bottom there is room'?

The actress Nathaniel Sanchez He shared experiences from his time on 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', in which he highlighted the restrictions imposed by production, which limited his personal and professional growth. According to Sánchez, the initial refusal to allow her to study while she was part of the cast proved to be a major obstacle to her development.

Despite requesting an opportunity to balance her education and career, the time constraints imposed by production significantly restricted her ability to study. In 2015, Sánchez managed to negotiate some time for her education, although it was insufficient for her goals.

“'There is room at the bottom' was not the obstacle, but the head, the producer said yes or no. Clearly, she she was the one that didn't let me study. I have no conversations with 'AFHS', we had them when they returned, they called me, we held a meeting (…). The first thing I said in the meeting: 'The conditions, what are they like? Because I don't return with the same conditions.' The conditions were that they told me my schedule the day before, which caused me a lot of anxiety, because you can't organize yourself.”said the artist.

What did Efraín Aguilar say about Nataniel Sánchez?

For its part, Efrain Aguilar responded to Nataniel Sánchez's statements and emphasized his appreciation for the actress and his belief in the autonomy of artists. The experienced producer and director reiterated that all the members of the cast of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' earned their roles through rigorous castings, and he also highlighted that the talent and effort of each one were key to its success. He highlighted Sánchez's freedom to pursue opportunities abroad and recognized her right to direct her career on her terms.

Efraín Aguilar directed 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' for 8 years. Photo: composition LR/América TV

“Nataniel is free to develop in another country and that does not mean that he stops being an artist. What's more, my daughter, because she is my daughter, has made a turn because she is dancing and she dances very well, she also sings. When I met her she danced in a children's program (…). She passed the casting, it's not that I called her and she stayed. All the actors in 'There is room at the bottom They passed the casting, that's why I tell them: 'You don't have to thank anyone, because you won the role in a casting where 5,000 people were there.' They showed me that I had talent,” she said in an interview with Trome.