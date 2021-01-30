Efraín Aguilar, creator of the famous series In the background there is room, tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be admitted to the Villa Panamericana complex in Villa El Salvador, where dozens of patients and doctors have been fighting the disease.

His son Winston Aguilar confirmed the news and revealed details about the health of his father, known for his long career on television and in theater.

“Thank you for worrying about my dad, now we are calmer, because his prognosis is favorable. At the beginning (when Efraín decompensated on Thursday in Huancayo) we thought it was something more delicate, because this disease is kind of cruel … We arrived from Huancayo to Rebagliati and yesterday, after lunch, they transferred him to the Pan-American Village, where they are attending ”, declared the heir of the Peruvian director for Trome.

A few days ago, Efraín Aguilar gave some interviews about the sale of the land and the demolition of the Canout theater, a place that he remodeled 15 years ago to produce works with the participation of renowned actors.

“It is difficult to say goodbye. To all the actors and workers who have passed through this theater, I feel very grateful, “said the Peruvian director, 76, for the Sunday Fourth Power.

However, after a trip to the interior of the country, Efraín Aguilar broke down, so his family is now aware of his recovery.

Efraín Aguilar, latest news:

