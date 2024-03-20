The experienced national producer and screenwriter, Efraín Aguilar, is widely recognized for being the genius behind numerous entertainment programs and television series that became resounding hits. His list includes 'Risas y Salsa', 'Taxista Rara', 'That's Life', 'A Thousand Trades' and 'There is room at the bottom', among others. Furthermore, he was responsible for discovering established talents such as Adolfo Chuiman and Irma Maury.

Under his leadership, 'AFHS' became a national phenomenon, as it swept the nightly ratings and established itself as one of the most successful series in the history of Peru. However, at 79 years old, Aguilar left the show at the end of the eighth season and passed the baton to Gigio Aranda, who is currently working on the eleventh season. After watching some episodes of the previous season, Aguilar launched harsh criticism of the series that he himself led to success.

What criticisms did Efraín Aguilar make of the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

Efraín Aguilar revealed that he has only seen a few episodes of the last season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and that he believes that several aspects that the series had when he was the producer are missing.

“I have seen the last episode, which lasted about two hours, I saw almost everything and I think that it did not leave the expectation that a last program should leave. I have not followed the novel, I have not seen the entire season, only two or three chapters, but in that last one, I did not find the intrigue“Aguilar told the newspaper Trome.

However, he took the time to recognize that, despite his departure in the eighth season, the América Televisión production continues to be a success on Peruvian TV. “We must recognize that the program has the best place,” shared the current councilor of the Municipality of Lima.

Efraín Aguilar was the producer of seasons 1-8 on 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Photo: La República/América TV.

Will Efraín Aguilar produce 'AFHS' again if offered?

Producer Efraín Aguilar completely ruled out the possibility of producing again for 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', but he would be willing to do so for another program.

“I'm going to produce anyway. 'AFHS' no more, anything else yes. I have never liked repetitions, I like new things,” he stated to the aforementioned media outlet. In addition, he added that he maintains a good friendship with Gigio Aranda and that he does not transfer work problems to the emotional field.

What 'crazy things' did Efraín Aguilar do to prevent Irma Maury from leaving 'AFHS'?

As we remember, the experienced actress Irma Maury played the remembered Doña Nelly in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', matriarch of the Gonzales family until the fifth season. Her character went into cardiac arrest after winning the lottery, which resulted in her death. This was the way in which Efraín Aguilar decided to end the actress's participation in the series, since she did not want to continue filming due to her fatigue. The producer revealed all the things he did to her to change her mind, but he was unsuccessful.

Doña Nelly was the best character in 'At the bottom there is room', according to fans of the series. Photo: América TV.

“I have a very special affection for her, she was my student, a very good actress. A year before she left she told me that she didn't want to continue because it was too far for her, I gave her a car to go from Ventanilla, because she was invaluable.”Efraín Aguilar shared with the newspaper Trome.

“The following year, she told me not to count on her, 'I'm not coming, I'm fed up, I'm tired, I prefer my dogs.'I begged her, I told her that I was going to put her in the recordings once a week and she didn't want to.. I had to talk to Gigio and the public got used to having his photo there. We have an actress that we miss a lot, our chicken, the chicken laid eggs, until she died one day,” she revealed.

