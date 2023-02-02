Visits to the cities of those who know God have always been the goal of the traveler who does not tire of the fatigue of the day of distances, and the search in their small villages for those shrines with white and green domes, which constitute something sacred to him in the hearts of people, and a kind of shields of protection and imaginary guarding of the place, and a haven in the aridity and interruption The rain and lifting the scourge from the country and the people, these are visits that I sometimes considered obligatory, and at other times I was motivated by curiosity, and at another time, because they have different rituals at a time of the year, I was keen to see them, and to decipher the secrets of their amazement. The high priests of the Jews, the soothsayers of other religions, and the graves of saints and imams of the Muslims are all places that impose their prestige, cast the shadows of their dignities, and attend their veneration, so that those visits became among the spirituality of enjoyable travels, which relax the soul, change its energy towards serenity and stillness, and make it when you leave The place is not what it came to be.

Visits that displace the soul and leak satisfaction to it, such as those in which you intend to visit the grave of one of the righteous saints of God, or to stay in the presence of a Sufi or a spiritual session, in which singers sing, and in which those who manifest themselves revolve in a rhythm that guides the soul and deceives the body. Circumstances, and the more cities are prepared for such rituals, and sometimes the more voyages are made to separate places when the constants of old are shaken, and when urgent things float to the contentment of the soul, I sing to men whose old woolen dress would cover them, and love is the light of their path, and the world is their last concern, their goal is to win tranquility, and that contentment Which makes the soul closer to the paths of heaven, and the ascents of purity, such as that visit to the tomb of “Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi” in Damascus, the visit to the tomb of “Raba’a al-Adawiya” in Jerusalem, the visit to “Al-Sayyid Al-Badawi” in Tanta, and the visit to “Sidi Mahrez” in Tunisia, And the visit of “Sidi Abd al-Rahman al-Tha’alabi” in Algeria, and many others in many cities distributed in the four directions of the world, are visits that are preceded by many questions before reaching them, and questions during the rituals of the visit and the prestige of the place, and the celebration of simple, honest and innocent people, and questions after the visit, which will continue to follow you like your shadow. Why not? Are the people without others who lived in the place and in the hearts of the people, and they sought refuge in them in the glory of fatigue, distress, and the sorrows of cities? Why do tyrants and city invaders fear them, and fear approaching their places, fearing that call whose way to heaven is open? Are they a real legend living in different people’s times? And they see them when distress, need, and urgency in supplication? Are they made by people, and their biography has been inflated from generation to generation, celebrating that blessing that they feel, and the warmth of their presence among them? Are they the real sultans of their cities, and their guards from evil and evil?

There were visits in which they testified to the blessing, and that illumination that shines in the heart, and means optimism. There is a spiritual energy that you do not doubt is the making of the place, and the making of the one who is lying under his green turban, the prayers of people hovering around him and the smoke of incense, musk and frankincense, in the height of your meditation, your stillness and your serenity But you do not give up that curiosity that dwells in you, you steal glances at the weeping complainant, while she flirts with that freshness and radiance, and she says: How treacherous time is, and how unjust some people are, then she backs away and says: Perhaps she is asking for the child by incurring her burdens and burdens and the paths of the righteous parents .. and tomorrow we will continue .