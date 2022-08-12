Few games as disastrous as eFootball 2022 can be remembered in the industry. Konami’s new title posted a negative record, as it is the worst-rated game on Steam. Subsequently, things have improved significantly thanks to the launch of new updates and now, the Japanese company has announced the arrival of eFootball 2023.

Through a publication on its website, Konami explained in detail that the next chapter will be available at the end of August with a free patch for eFootball 2022.

The exact date has not been specified, but we know there will be more national leagues along with updating the teams with their respective promotions and relegations. They will also be renewed with the necessary player transfers.

In the new version will be transferred: eFootball Coins, eFootball Points, player data, technical director data, achievements, login bonuses, game items and custom settings.

We will continue collecting as much feedback from our esteemed users as possible, and we will keep on improving and implementing new features to make the game even more enjoyable for even more football fans. – eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 12, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Thank you for being a part of our community, and bring on eFootball ™ 2023!#eFootball – eFootball (@play_eFootball) August 12, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The move of all assets will take place with a full-scale maintenance session scheduled for November. Players who are no longer available will be replaced with an item of equivalent value in eFootball 2023. Expect more information in the coming days.

Source: Konami