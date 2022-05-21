eFootball has been the protagonist of a slow recovery in recent months and, with the season 2 arriving early next month, Konami has decided to take a short break to regroup.

After years of relative calm regarding the world of football-themed video games, the last few months have been quite turbulent in this regard. Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootballin recent days FIFA and Electronics Arts have announced that after 28 long years their collaboration will end which gave rise to one of the most iconic football franchises ever.

Returning to eFootballhere’s what the official press release from Konani on the hiatus and launch of season 2:

The events and campaigns for Season 1 have come to an end and today marks the start of the pre-season period for Season 2. The version 1.1.0 update will include improvements in the win / lose decision process in online matches , server capacity improvements and preparation for future initiatives such as data sharing between consoles and mobile devices. The maintenance period will run from May 30th to June 2nd. During this period, test matches with some leagues and clubs will still be playable, with 2 new additional options: “Beginner” difficulty level and 10 minutes of playing time. After the completion of the maintenance, Season 2 will begin on June 16, which will be accompanied by various in-game events. Further details will be announced in-game, on the official website and on this Twitter account. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the long maintenance period and thank you for your patience.

The first season of eFootball saw the title protagonist in spite of himself harsh criticism from the specialized press. This, combined with the aforementioned divorce between EA and FIFA, it’s bringing big shocks to the genre.