Konami Digital Entertainment has announced an eFootball tournament dedicated to Italian fans that will form a crucial element of the innovative Esports competition “Coppa eFootball Italia”. Konamici is a geolocated in-game campaign for Italy whose ultimate goal will be to select seven fans who will represent each of the seven clubs involved in the competition: AC Milan, AC Monza, AS Roma, Atalanta BC, FC Internazionale Milano, SS Lazio, SSC Naples. Konamici is the third and final path of the “eFootball Italia Cup” for the creation of the seven teams that will compete for the title of champion. The event will be open to all Italian fans who have downloaded eFootball and will be divided into two phases, lasting two weeks each.

To participate, players will first need to select the club they wish to represent. The seven clubs will be divided into two groups. In the first two weeks (Group A) fans will be able to choose between AC Milan, AS Roma, FC Internazionale Milano and SS Lazio. Subsequently we will move on to the second group (Group B) with AC Monza, Atalanta BC and SSC Napoli. Matches in the second group will start one week after the end of the matches in the first group.

Once their club has been selected, fans will be able to play one game a day challenging other players affiliated to the same club. Individual points will be accumulated and tallied and, at the end of the two weeks, the top 16 players will qualify for the selected club’s knockout stage, called Go4. From here on, the tournament will be knockout until the seven winners are decided, one for each club. The seven winners will join the pro-gamers and youth players, thus forming the seven three-piece teams that will compete to obtain the coveted title of champion of the “eFootball Italia Cup”. The Konamici includes several stages, at the end of which the seven Italian champions who will represent their favorite teams will be crowned, and the first stage it will be February 2nd. The final will take place during the Napoli Comicon.