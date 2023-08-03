Konami has announced the arrival of the Season 0 Of eFootballentitled “Ready for Action”, in preparation for the start of the 2023 – 2024 football season and the advent of eFootball 2024.
Season 0 started today and will continue until August 28 and will allow players to update the kits and jerseys of their favorite teams to better prepare for the new championship. Of course, a new updated Game Pass has also been launched, both in free and premium versions.
The news of the new season include the arrival of new players in epic version, including R. Gullit, J. Saviola and Kakà, and Big Time, such as van Basten, Rivaldo, F. Inzaghi and many others. As for the “Featured” players, who can be hired through targeted contracts and blind deals, players who will try to get back in shape in the new season and new signings from the summer transfer window will be available.
650 million downloads campaign now available
Ahead of eFootball 2024 players will also be able to take part in thecelebration event for 650 million downloads register from eFootball on mobile devices.
To celebrate the achievement, Konami has started a access campaign which until August 24 allows you to receive a maximum of 450,000 GP, 150 eFootball Coins and 3 Blind Deals. Not only that, by completing the objectives of the campaign you will also receive 360,000 GP, 90,000 EXP and 200 eFootball Coins.
you will get further rewards also taking part in the events Challenge Challenge “up to 20,000 EXP and 2 Skill Adding Programs”, Special Tour (up to 120,000 GP, 20,000 EXP and 1 Blind Deal), as well as additional Coins based on the number of matches played during the season ( up to a maximum of 150) and benefit from tripled XP points.
