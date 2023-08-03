Konami has announced the arrival of the Season 0 Of eFootballentitled “Ready for Action”, in preparation for the start of the 2023 – 2024 football season and the advent of eFootball 2024.

Season 0 started today and will continue until August 28 and will allow players to update the kits and jerseys of their favorite teams to better prepare for the new championship. Of course, a new updated Game Pass has also been launched, both in free and premium versions.

The news of the new season include the arrival of new players in epic version, including R. Gullit, J. Saviola and Kakà, and Big Time, such as van Basten, Rivaldo, F. Inzaghi and many others. As for the “Featured” players, who can be hired through targeted contracts and blind deals, players who will try to get back in shape in the new season and new signings from the summer transfer window will be available.