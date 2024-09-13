Konami announced the new major update for the 2024/25 season for eFootballThis will come with changes to the game’s features, a selection of campaigns for users to enjoy.

The improvements confirmed for eFootball in their 2024/25 season are the following and come as a result of the feedback they had with their user base.

The new “Booster Slot” is a way to customize player attributes, giving them an extra boost to their stats. By obtaining and using “Random Booster Tokens” and “Select Booster Tokens,” users can create 17 types of boosters for their players. Legendary players Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Deco, and L. Giuly will appear as Epic Cards with “Booster Slot” in this new update.

The removal of contract limits, meaning users can use all of their players, regardless of when they signed them. Players whose contracts have already expired can also be used again.

Source: Konami

Automatic options have been added to player evolution. This means that users can choose not to think about the complexities of balancing player upgrades, making player training easier. This is also met with the freedom to reset player evolution without needing to use Game Points (GP).

The “Finesse Dribble” technique is now also available in eFootballWith improved usability, this will give users more tactical options.

eFootball will have new campaigns

The new update of eFootball features new campaigns and bonuses. This can help users strengthen their Dream Teams and improve their experience.

Players can receive a Messi Showtime Card after completing the Skill Up tutorial, and can also get up to 7 random Booster Tokens, 7 Skill Training Programs, and 300 Coins. eFootball as free login bonuses during the campaign period.

The launch campaign will also include some special login gifts, including Highlight: Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona, ​​Highlight: Leroy Sané from FC Bayern and 2 lottery chance offers for FC Barcelona and FC Bayern.

Thanks to this and a set of campaign achievements and journey events, players can earn huge collections of in-game items, all necessary on the road to glory in the world’s leading free-to-play football simulation game.

What do you think of everything coming to eFootball?