Time to forget about PES and understand that we are, now, before the future of Konami football. The parallelism is obvious: Koeman’s Barça debut was disastrous and today we are facing the arrival of Xavi in ​​November. Some believe and others don’t, but the reality is simple: neither eFootball nor Barça have won anything yet. Of course, both promise.

Is it necessary to recreate the details experienced by the premiere of eFootball? I think it was significant that in the version 1.0.0 demo. of the game, held in Windsor earlier in the week, Konami did not grant any type of interview. A Facta non Verba of a book, and given the conditions and the improvements suffered by the game since its unfortunate premiere in September, the work done by its developers is remarkable. The production shows a very different finish than last fall and there is license to be optimistic about what may come for the free soccer game.

Its authors said at the time that it was not the case, but it is clear that the change of engine and its ambitious idea of ​​creating a soccer mega-ecosystem in which platforms as different as an Xbox Series X and a mobile phone coexisted. The idea on paper, wonderful; in practice we have already seen the result: after three of the best Pro Evolution Soccer that had been made in years, the incomprehensible step backwards that eFootball meant for Konami’s football interests they were more than obvious: a disheartening mistake and a major blow to the credibility of an entire imposing project.

What do we have today? A promise: the arrival of a much more polished and interesting version of the video game than the one lived then. We have played it and, certainly, the thing has no comparison with what we experienced months ago. In general, everything has been given a facelift, many of the technical problems that occurred intermittently during matches have been eliminated and the gameplay has been refined to an enjoyable point. Does it mean that everything is already done? Not at all: eFootball is a long-term marathon project that will continue to add new elements and change over the next few years, but that does not mean that everything is done, far from it. The summary is that we are at the starting pointwhich was scheduled for last fall.

Winter signing

As I was saying, everything feels much more fluid, clean and snappy, with some new animations that give variety to the actions of the players on the green that has nothing to do with what was seen in the past. Yes, it is true that actions in which many soccer players are involved are somewhat hectic, chaotic and clumsy, with rebounds that were thought to be forgotten in the leading soccer simulators on the market, but it does not seem like a problem that can be fixed in the coming weeks with some patches . The reality at the controls of eFootball with its 1.00 update is that the game is unquestionably enjoyable, and a lot of the blame for this lies with one of the different additions that have been added to the equation.

The new stunning kicks is one of the most interesting additionsOne of them, perhaps the most interesting, is in the new ball control that will allow you to play the ball in different ways when it is under your command. For example, with a control oriented to elude rivals or, simply, covering the ball while waiting for better attack or defense options. A new defensive melee option has also been added that adds new options to the pressure of attackers and helps larger players to have an imposing new defensive value on the pitch, giving new variables to time to avoid being scored.

The new stunning kicks is one of the most interesting additions. Is about a variable of passes, crosses and shots that require a little more time when executing them, but that translate into a more powerful execution than the conventional one. Therefore, you will not be able to do it at any time: you will only be able to use the new skill when you have enough time and space to execute it. The results will be obvious after a few hours of play, and they are a very optimal option to ensure that the ball ends up in the net.

eFootball seeks a second chance

I have explained to you some improvements that I have noticed at its controls, but Konami clarified that there were many other. There they highlighted elements such as changes in the rhythm and speed of the game, the response of dribbles, general improvements in online modes, changes in the interface and menus to take them to a new level, adjustments in loads to speed them up and the correction of numerous bugs. The other great addition that adds to the software is the new Dream Team mode, formerly known as Creative Team. What you imagine neither more nor less: soccer player cards and envelopes to open to create your dream team.

It has amused me despite having to prove a lot in the months to comeAs usual in other benchmarks in the sector in game modes such as Dream Team, players will be divided between different degrees of rarity that will make them more or less valuable on the pitch. Regardless of what you open or not, you can improve them with different training that will lead them to improve their statistics in different specialties. Each Dream Team league will last 28 days and each season will last for two months with thematic elements, so you have no doubt that Konami will be inspired by the different great soccer championships of the moment to give wings to its new Dream Team.

The general sensations at the controls of eFootball and its patch 1.00 are good and I have enjoyed it despite having to prove a lot in the coming months. The words of the software producer, Seitaro Kimura, did not seem strange to me when he admitted that perhaps Konami was in too much of a hurry to launch the game on the established date, something that did not benefit the project at all. Beyond what has already happened, it remains in the hands of the firm to demonstrate the legacy and importance behind one of the leading brands in virtual football and turn the first months of the title into an anecdote.