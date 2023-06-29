The series of eFootballknown until recently as PEScelebrates his twenty-eighth anniversary: The first installment of the franchise, Goal Storm, was released on December 22, 1995.

A few weeks after the official release of 600 million downloads for eFootball 2023, Konami has announced that the anniversary celebrations will begin today, June 29, and will end on July 27, making exclusive campaigns, challenges and freebies available to users.

“December 22, 1995: Released Goal StormKONAMI’s first title to bring the planet’s most popular sport to the virtual world,” reads the release. “Since then, the game has undergone a series of evolutions in both mechanics and branding.”

The brand has changed names over the years, becoming International Superstar Soccer in 1997 and Pro Evolution Soccer in 2001, then took on the eFootball title in its current incarnation.

It will be available again today cooperative mode after the beta test a few days ago, while a campaign linked to this specific mode will be available starting July 13th. By playing a certain number of games you will be eligible to get in-store rewards!

As mentioned, during the celebrations it will also be possible to participate in challenges to obtain important prizes, there will be a Legend Challenge event to challenge the champions of the most important clubs in Europe and a Golden Goal Challenge event in which users can challenge each other using precisely to the rule of the Golden Goal.

Between the rewards unlockables in these four weeks will be Epic Players, Show Time Contracts, up to 440,000 GP and up to 200 Coins.