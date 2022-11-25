Konami Digital Entertainment has announced the launch of a new Esports tournament, the eFootball Italia Cup. It is a competition based in Italy that will see the integration of eFootball partner clubs, players from their academies, important pro-players and fans. The tournament will see three different players join forces to form a team and represent each of the competing clubs. These will be: a player selected from the club’s youth team, a pro-player who is currently part of the club’s esports team, and a fan of the club selected from an online qualifier tournament. This team, made up of elite players and amateurs, together with the youth selection, represents an unprecedented fusion of its kind.

Konami has unveiled that all seven of its Italy-based eFootball partner clubs will participate in the eFootball Italia Cup. These are AC Milan, AC Monza, AS Roma, Atalanta BC, FC Internazionale Milano, SS Lazio and SSC Napoli. Before the seven clubs compete for the title of champions of the eFootball Italia Cup, there will be the selections of the three representatives. First, each club will hold an internal esports tournament among players from their youth academies to determine one of the representatives. This tournament will be accompanied by a seminar by the Konami eFootball Activations team which will provide an overview of the world of esports and video games.

eFootball will be running an online in-game tournament for all Italian players called “Konamici”, an Italian-only event within eFootball 2023. Players can register to compete online and the tournament will last a total of two weeks. It is not necessary to be an eFootball veteran to participate in the tournament, no previous experience is required. Every fan can register online and select the team he wishes to represent. From here, they’ll play a minimum of 30 matches online against other fans of the selected club, earning points match after match. The online leaderboard will determine the best representatives.

The top finishers from each club will then progress to the knockout stage, also played online. The winner for each club will then complete the squad, along with the youth academy winner and pro-player. Together they will represent their club in the eFootball Italia Cup. Each Konamici winner will not only be able to represent their club in an internationally broadcast esports tournament, but will be able to enjoy unique experiences and receive exclusive prizes from both Konamici and the club represented. The Konamici will only take place on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 and will be free-to-play.

Konamici’s qualifying phase will begin in February, allowing all fans to qualify for the final stages. The knockout finals will conclude by the end of March 2023. Once the three-player squads representing the clubs have been confirmed, an offline group stage will begin in which the clubs will compete to determine their position in their respective groups. This phase will be broadcast by the eFootball Italia Cup studio. This stage will affect the knockout draw at the Grand Final weekend in April. Finally, once the rankings in the various groups have been established, the clubs will be drawn for the quarter-finals. From there, it will be a single-elimination tournament with two semi-finals, a third place play-off (between the two clubs losing their respective semi-finals) and a grand final.

The Grand Final weekend will be an offline and live event hosted at the Napoli Comicon over the weekend from 28 April to 1 May 2023. The winning club will win the final prize, which includes a multimedia eFootball gaming-center that will be implemented in its training complex of the youth sector. For the entire duration of the tournament, the “eFootballTV”, an episodic series recorded in the studio of the “eFootball Italia Cup” will be available on the official eFootball YouTube channel. These broadcasts will include analysis and highlights from the competition, interviews with players, appearances by players and legends from partner clubs and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look