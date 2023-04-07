After five months, the eFootball Italia Cup enters its final stages. The first edition of Konami’s eFootball Esports project is about to reach its peak, the seven competing clubs have completed the selection processes and can now finalize the three-piece team that will represent them in the tournament. eFootball Italia Cup is a new Esports tournament that brings together the seven partner clubs of the Konami roster: AC Milan, AC Monza, AS Roma, Atalanta BC, FC Internazionale Milano, SS Lazio and SSC Napoli. The tournament will see three different types of players join forces as one team to represent each of the competing clubs. A selected player from the youth teams of the clubs involved, a pro-player who is currently part of the club’s eSports team and a fan of the club selected from an online qualifying tournament, Konamici. After the conclusion of the Konamici tournaments in March 2023 and the selection processes in the youth teams, which took place between December 2022 and January 2023, each of the seven competing clubs confirmed their roster. This month, April 2023, will see teams battle it out in the group stages to define their position in the table, before being drawn for the quarter-finals. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and Grand Final will all take place live at the Napoli Comicon on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April. They will be streamed live on the eFootball Twitch channel.