These are substantial additions and improvements, which update the platform as if it were a sort of new chapter in the football series, but always within the continuity impressed by the new organization of the Konami game.

The main new features of the update had already been revealed in the past few days, but today, September 12, is the specific day scheduled for the official launch of the v4.0.0 update that kicks off the new eFootball football season, bringing the simulation to update itself according to the new football championships starting all over the world.

eFootball received the expected today update to version v4.0.0 which kicks off the new football season of the Konami simulation with the arrival of various new features such as the updated roses, other modes, options and various improvements.

Lots of new stuff coming today

We therefore start from the new contents and updated licenses, which involve variations in line with the real ones of the various football championships starting around the world.

In this case, these are the Updated Championshipswith related teams:

English Championship

2nd British Division

Spanish Championship

2nd Spanish Division

Italian Championship

BKT Series (Italy)

League 1 McDonald’s (France)

Ligue 2 BKT (France)

Liga Portugal Betclic (Portugal)

Trendyol Süper Lig (Türkiye)

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Belgian Championship

Danish Championship

Scottish Premiership (Scotland)

Swiss Championship

BBVA MX League (Mexico)

Hilux Revo Thai League (Thailand)

As for the game mechanics, the update introduced the option “Smart Assist“, which allows for automatic assistance with in-game controls, for example automatically adjusting the power of a shot or the direction of a dribble based on the situation.

“Competition Info” and “Results” under “League” have also been added to the interface, showing the number of goals scored/assists and overall figures for the entire season respectively.

The ” is also introducedSlot Booster“, a new feature that allows you to add a Booster via “Booster Crafting”. “Test Match” has been changed to “Exhibition”, and now allows you to use all teams and stadiums, plus a new tutorial with hands-on demonstrations has been added, and the “Improve” option to learn the controls in-game has been added to “Missions”.

For all the complete information on this update we refer you to the official Konami website which you can find at the link below indicated as “source”, which reports all the new features introduced with the v4.0.0 update.