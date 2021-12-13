Step back from the Japanese company to provide new content to its users, left without after the complicated release of eFootball 2022.

eFootball 2022 continues to flee, with the update that will bring it to version 1.0 as close to the final form of the game as possible, and this is how Konami has seen fit to run for cover updating PES 2021 on all platforms. On consoles and PCs, the update promised in recent weeks will bring new content but will have limits, specifically by not introducing this year’s squads, although the Japanese house has evaluated the hypothesis. On smartphones and tablets, however, a further step forward will be taken, as announced today by the Asian developer and publisher.

New for PES 2021 mobile –

“Update for mobile users”, Konami’s Twitter communication opens, explaining that “we are pleased to announce that the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will receive an update (version 5.6.0) on December 16, 2021“. What will this update do? “Player condition assessment and club information will be provided through weekly Live Updates and the distribution of new POTW Agents will be restarted,” as promised on consoles.

We are pleased to announce that the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will receive an update (Ver 5.6.0) on 16/12/2021. – eFootball (@play_eFootball) December 13, 2021

The situation of eFootball –

“We hope you enjoy eFootball PES 2021 for a little while longer,” concludes Konami’s tweet. “We will continue to do our best to provide updates to eFootball 2022“. An eFootball for which the situation remains rather complex: if, on the one hand, the purely technical emergency would seem to have returned, a profound lack of content remains, with some features on the field that are still missing and only one mode, the friendlies, playable online and offline with restrictions still difficult for fans to understand.