Konami has announced the 2023 edition of the eFootball Championship Pro, with a new club squad and the return of Milan and Inter. The 2023 edition of the eFootball Championship Pro sees FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, FC Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, AS Roma and the 2022 champions AS Monaco confirmed. For the first time in three years, 2023 will see the return of offline competition to the eFootball Championship Pro. All matches will be held in person in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Unlike the 2022 edition, the championship will last four months and will feature a more dynamic and progressive formula, leading up to the final knockout phase and the crowning of the winners. The complete schedule of matches has been published on official site of the game. During the championship there will be two different giveaways for fans participating in the eFootball Championship Pro. First, those who stream Day 1 of the game on YouTube by connecting via the in-game CP banner will have a chance to win 2,000 eFootball points. Furthermore, thanks to the Victory Giveaway, fans will be able to win official merchandising of the teams involved based on the performance of the clubs within the tournament.