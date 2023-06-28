After several months the eFootball Championship Pro 2023 ended with the victory of Manchester United. For the first time in three years, the tournament returned to an offline format. The eight participating clubs met in Barcelona, ​​Spain, to play face-to-face matches. Seven weeks of regular league action outlined the group stage and the top six that would progress to the knockout stages. Having taken first and second place respectively, Barcelona and Manchester United were automatically admitted to the semi-finals, while the quarter-finals settled their opponents. After two closely fought matches, Manchester United (2-1) earned a place in the final with FC Bayern Münich, who beat FC Barcelona 2-1. The two finalists started the last clash.

During the final, former MVP and 2022 champion Nekza overpowered FCB_Mestre 0-2, before FCB_Jose and Kilzyou were held to a goalless draw which led to a penalty shootout, which Kilzyou won 2-4 . With a best-of-three 0-2 aggregate finish, Manchester United claimed the eFootball Championship Pro trophy. The knockout stage brought together eFootball fans from all over the world, and the live stream was watched by more than 2.6 million viewers. Lotfi, captain of Manchester United, said: “First of all, we would like to dedicate this important result to the club, because it is a victory for the club, not just ours. We also dedicate it to our manager, Scott, and to all the people at the club who have supported us throughout the tournament. Their support has always been incredible, even when we were seventh in the table after matchday three. They have helped us enormously in critical moments and without them winning this title would have been impossible. It’s not just a matter of skill, they’ve done a lot for us, helping us to improve our mentality in many ways.”

Manchester United manager Scott Martin, on becoming the 2023 eFootball Champion as manager, commented: “Obviously I am extremely happy and content for the lads. They have worked hard all year and have been fantastic ambassadors for our club. They were incredible. Despite the setbacks in the middle of the season they never gave up, they regrouped, they showed a fantastic mentality and, especially in the last few games, they refused to face defeat. The club and I are extremely proud of them.” The eFootball Championship Open World Finals are imminent: 10 players will also participate in the 2023 eFootball Championship Open World Finals, which will take place on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 in Ginza, Tokyo. The tournament will see the best eFootball players from around the world compete in Playstation and Mobile categories for the individual winner’s crown of the eFootball Championship Open.