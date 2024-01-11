The series of eFootball has reached altitude 700 million downloads and Konami has announced that it wants to celebrate the important milestone with some interesting initiatives, including one special campaign for the game and many rewards.

The campaign will start today, January 11th, and will end on February 1st: over the course of these three weeks you will be able to redeem as many special Player of the Week as a login reward, as well as receive a Worldwide Chance Deal as a bonus every day.

In addition to the new features of the December update, eFootball 2024 will therefore see the arrival of new Tour Events, Challenge Events and eFootball League championships which will allow earn up to 200,000 GP, 210 eFootball Coins and more rewards.