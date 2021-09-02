To no one’s surprise, the first season of Konami’s game will be called “eFootball 2022”.

eFootball already has a release date. We talked about the game that was going to be PES 2022, although after a radical change of course, the Konami football saga becomes a free game as a service for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android. With a limited offering of modes and teams at its premiere, waiting to add more modes, leagues and features with future updates, eFootball 2022 will be available worldwide on September 30.

