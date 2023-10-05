Konami today kicked off the Season 2 Of eFootball 2024entitled “Elevate the Excitement”, which as per tradition brings with it a series of new features, including in this case new teams.

Specifically, the Trendyol Süper Ligthe main Turkish football division, which includes renowned clubs such as Beşiktaş JK, Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK and Trabzonspor.

It doesn’t end here, because thanks to a new partnership between Konami and the Asian Football Confederation, all the clubs participating in theAFC Champions League, coming from Australia, Japan, Iran, Qatar and three clubs from Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr, Al Ittihad Club and Al Hilal SFC. In this regard, the Arabic language has also been added for eFootball Mobile.