As reported by the DSO Gaming portal, the PC version of eFootball 2024 employs Denuvo. In reality it had already been implemented during the month of August, therefore a few weeks before the launch of the 2024 edition, but for one reason or another the information had gone unnoticed.

Some of you may be wondering: what purpose is Denuvo in a game like eFootball 2024? In fact, the technologies created by the company are usually used to block piracy, especially in the days and weeks immediately following launch and therefore from this point of view they would be completely useless for a free-to-play game.

What not everyone knows is that Denuvo also offers publishers a anti-cheat system which acts at the kernel level, which Konami therefore decided to use for the PC version to ensure the correct running of online games.

On the other hand, Denuvo’s Anti-Cheat, like all the others on the market, potentially could limit or completely prevent the use of some mods created by users not related to cheating, which has made many PC players turn up their noses.