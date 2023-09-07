Konami ushers in the new year of its flagship football IP, eFootball with the edition 2024. The update in question introduces a series of new features and additions that will delight fans. The update is available immediately – see what it adds below.

Partner Club Updates

Konami validates its roster of partner clubs, which includes some of most iconic teams of the sport, including Manchester United FC, FC Bayern München, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan, Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona, ​​with which Konami recently renewed a long-standing partnership.

The kits, stadiums and squads of these and other clubs will be updated to reflect the new season and the results of recent signings related to the global transfer market.

eFootball is reconfirmedIt’s also the only place where players can hit the turf of iconic stadiums, such as the Allianz Arena, Spotify Camp Nou, San Siro and Stadio Olimpico.

New gameplay features

eFootball 2024 introduces a number of gameplay updates. Based on the feedback received from users, Konami has implemented several in-game changes to further improve immersiveness and realism by eFootball.

The main gameplay changes concern i dribble and the defence. The improved control response will allow users to speed up the action on the pitch by realizing, in a fraction of a second, strategic actions typical of elite football and allowing players to control the ball more closely and have the upper hand even during the hottest actions.

The improvement of individual skillsIt will also allow users to coordinate their team and tactical models to a higher level by creating more opportunities to achieve victory on the virtual field.

More effective team building thanks to the introduction of “Boosters”

The Boosters, one of the novelties of this update, offer the possibility to further improve the characteristics of the players. THE Boosters in fact, they will allow players to obtain higher performances than those linked to the normal parameters (with a limit of 99), which means that users will be able to enhance the skills and individual attributes of various players in their “Dream Team”.

They will be available in the game various types of boostersincluding those specific to individual players, those that will affect the entire team and those that will only impact players who meet certain requirements.

This feature will allow users to build their own teams with greater freedom, variety and ease.

Lionel Messi reappointed global ambassador

Konami is proud to announce the continuation of collaboration with Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend reconfirms himself as the cover star of eFootball and will be the face of multiple commercial and in-game campaigns around the world.

Messi will also be the testimonial of the new one eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition – available for purchase now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows and del “Premium Ambassador Pack: Leo Messi” for mobile devices and Steam.

In this edition, users will not only be able to download eFootballbut will also receive an exclusive Epic Messi card equipped with the new “Booster” function, a set of 10 Highlight players made up of his previous teammates, 11 sets of 4,000 EXP and 300 eFootball Coins.

Earn with the “Startup Campaign”

Whether you are a new user or a football veteran Konamiyou will be able to take great advantage of the in-game rewards linked to the new “Startup Campaign”.

Through a variety of login bonusesusers will be able to get 4 “Chance Deals”, 360,000 GP, 60,000 EXP and 120 eFootball Coins.

Furthermore, by achieving the objectives of the campaign, users will be able to add 400,000 GP, 120,000 EXP, 100 eFootball coins and 4 Skill Training Programs to the rewards!

Together, these in-game items can lay the foundation for building incredible squads, customized to the style and philosophy of your game.