Konami Digital Entertainment has announced a new update for eFootball. The update introduces Season 2: “Elevate the Excitement”, new teams for Authentic Mode and new Club Packs for the Dream Team. eFootball users will be able to select major clubs such as Beşiktaş JK, Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK, Trabzonspor and many others in Authentic Mode. Thanks to a new partnership between Konami and the Asian Football Confederation, all clubs competing in the Asian Confederation’s premier competition, the “AFC Champions League”, will be available in eFootball. Clubs from Australia, Japan, Iran, Qatar and three clubs from Saudi Arabia were present: Al Nassr, Al Ittihad Club and Al Hilal SFC.

The new eFootball update will offer fans around the world the chance to sign some of the biggest names in European football thanks to a series of Club Packs dedicated to some of Konami’s partner clubs. In these packages there will be: 11 Highlight footballers and a “Booster” Manager. These “Boosters” will grant a +1 increase to the statistics of all Dream Team players. Starting October 5, users will be able to upgrade their Dream Teams with players from FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC. Other Club Packs dedicated to FC Bayern München, AC Milan and Internazionale Milano will follow on 19 October.