During 2023 they were well nineteen mobile games to overcome the billion dollars of revenues, among which eFootball 2024, which apparently goes much better than many assumed. Such figures make us understand why the big publishers are all trying to get their share of the pie, focusing on live services and games for tablets and smartphones, where the traditional market is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Other titles to have surpassed the 1 billion mark are LoL: Wild Rift, Marvel Strike Force and EA Sports FC.

In total, there were 26 mobile applications that exceeded one billion dollars in revenue during the year. By making a simple subtraction it is easy to see that the majority are video games.

However, of the nineteen billion-dollar games, eleven were developed or published by Asian companies such as Camel Games, Bandai Namco, Tencent and Konami.