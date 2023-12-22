During 2023 they were well nineteen mobile games to overcome the billion dollars of revenues, among which eFootball 2024, which apparently goes much better than many assumed. Such figures make us understand why the big publishers are all trying to get their share of the pie, focusing on live services and games for tablets and smartphones, where the traditional market is becoming increasingly unsustainable.
Other titles to have surpassed the 1 billion mark are LoL: Wild Rift, Marvel Strike Force and EA Sports FC.
In total, there were 26 mobile applications that exceeded one billion dollars in revenue during the year. By making a simple subtraction it is easy to see that the majority are video games.
However, of the nineteen billion-dollar games, eleven were developed or published by Asian companies such as Camel Games, Bandai Namco, Tencent and Konami.
Let's read the complete list of nineteen games, many of which are unknown to the traditional public:
- Age of Origins – a post-apocalyptic tower defense by Camel Games;
- Arena of Valor – global version of Tencent's MOBA, Honor of Kings, which remains the most profitable mobile title in the world with over $10 billion in revenues;
- Arknights – tower defense with Hypergryph role-playing elements;
- Boom Beach – strategic by Supercell (according to the Finnish studio, the game surpassed the billion dollar mark in 2019, so it is not clear why data.ai put it on the list this year);
- DoubleU Casino – social casino game from DoubleU Games;
- EA Sports FC Mobile 24 Soccer – mobile version of the Electronic Arts football game;
- eFootball 2024 – mobile version of Konami's sports series, heir to the PES series;
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games mobile MOBA;
- Lightning Link Casino – Product Madness social casino game;
- Lineage W – one of the various mobile titles based on Lineage;
- Marvel Strike Force – Turn-based RPG and one of Scopely's most successful games;
- Odin Valhalla Rising – Mobile MMORPG developed by Lionheart Studios;
- One Piece Treasure Cruise – Bandai Namco's mobile RPG based on One Piece;
- PokoPoko – match 3 by Line Corporation;
- Puzzles & Survival – match 3 by 37Games;
- Royal Match – match 3 by Dream Games;
- Solitaire Grand Harvest – Supertreat card game;
- War and Order – tower defense by Camel Games;
- World Series of Poker – Playtika card game.
