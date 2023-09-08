Konami Digital Entertainment BV has ushered in the new year of its flagship football IP with the eFootball 2024 update. Konami confirms its roster of partner clubs, which includes Manchester United FC, FC Bayern München, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan, Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona. The kits, stadiums and squads of these and other clubs will be updated to reflect the new season and the results of recent signings related to the global transfer market. Furthermore, eFootball is reconfirmed as the only place where players can tread the turf of stadiums such as the Allianz Arena, the Spotify Camp Nou, San Siro and the Stadio Olimpico. eFootball 2024 then introduces a series of updates to the gameplay. The main changes concern dribbling and defense. The improved control response will allow users to speed up the action on the pitch by realizing, in a fraction of a second, strategic actions typical of elite football and allowing players to control the ball more closely and have the upper hand even during the hottest actions. Furthermore, the improvement of individual skills will allow users to coordinate their team and their tactical models to a higher level, creating more opportunities to achieve victory on the virtual field.

The “Boosters”, one of the novelties of this update, offer the possibility of further improving the characteristics of the players. The “Boosters” will, in fact, allow football players to obtain higher performances than those linked to the normal parameters (with a limit of 99), which means that users will be able to enhance the skills and individual attributes of various players in their “Dream Team “. Various types of boosters will be available in the game, including those specific to individual players, those that will affect the entire team and those that will only impact players who meet certain requirements. This feature will allow users to build their own teams with greater freedom, variety and ease. Lionel Messi will be the testimonial of the new eFootball 2024: Leo Messi Edition available for purchase on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows, and the Premium Ambassador Pack: Leo Messi for mobile devices and Steam. In this edition, users will also receive an Epic Messi card equipped with the new “Booster” function, a set of 10 Highlight players made up of his previous teammates, 11 sets of 4,000 EXP and 300 eFootball Coins.