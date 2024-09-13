Konami Digital Entertainment has announced, with an official note, the new season of eFootbal 2024/25 with an update that promises to transform the player experience. This update introduces radical changes to the game mechanics and offers a wide range of in-game campaigns. The update removes contract limits, allowing users to freely use all acquired players, regardless of the contract expiration date. Furthermore, it introduces the “Finesse Dribble“, improving the fluidity of actions on the pitch and offering new dynamics between attack and defence. Thanks then to the addition of the “Booster Slot“, Players can now further customize their players’ attributes through the use of Token Boosters to optimize performance on the pitch.

eFootball’s new campaigns aim to reward both new users and veterans of the game. Among the offers are significant bonuses such as theFootball legends like Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Ludovic Giuly and Deco will be available as Epic cards with “Slot Boosters”, helping to build dream teams..

Here’s the trailer for the new eFootball

Thanks to these updates, eFootball confirms itself as one of the most innovative football simulation platforms on the market, continuing to attract a vast global audience and fueling the dualism with EA Sports FIFA.

The rivalry between EA Sports FIFA and Konami’s eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer, PES) was particularly heated in the 2000s and early 2010s.. During this time, the games were known for their differences in gameplay: PES was praised for its realism and tactical depthWhile FIFA dominated with official licenses and a more polished presentation. This dualism has fueled heated debates among fans about which is the best football simulator, with opinions often divided based on personal preferences for gameplay and loyalty to real teams. eFootball is a constantly evolving platform with over 750 million downloads worldwide.