Konami announced the release date of theupdate 2.2.0 for eFootball 2023which apparently will be precisely on November 16, 2023, then kicking off the Season 2whose start is scheduled for the following day, November 17, with a series of world events.

As we saw earlier, update 2.2.0 comes with a very large update, which also includes a long maintenance period. All this leads to the transfer of game data to the new version of eFootball 2023, which will be followed by the start of Season 2 of the Konami football game.

This one has as its theme the “Football Festival”but it is not difficult to see a reference to the World Football Championships that will be held between November and December 2022. eFootball 2023 does not have the official license to propose the real simulation of the sporting event in question, but will still hold a global event that it will have to do with the soccer world cup.

The events of Season 2 will in fact concern the national teams that can be used by the players and the tournament “The International Cup Experience”described as “a tournament-type event against AI in which users take to the field using 1 of the 46 national teams available”, with a group stage and then a single elimination.

In addition to this, limited-time events are planned in “Team of Dreams”, as well as other competitions between multiplayer national teams. Always in line with the spirit of the 2022 World Cup, there will also be other events linked to the selection between the national teams and new Epic playing cards, also referring to the experiences of various players in the national team.

Another novelty planned with Season 2 eFootball 2023 is the Match Pass, an in-game rewards system that allows you to obtain a wide range of prizes by completing the indicated number of games, that is a classic “Pass” present in two versions: free and payment with the Extra and Premium versions. Find all the details at this address on the game’s official website.