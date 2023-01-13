Konami Digital Entertainment has announced the arrival of the new season “Back to the Club” in eFootball, the free to play football simulation for consoles and mobile. In eFootball 2023, users will be able to take on new challenges in international leagues through “Dream Team” events. The players active in the first half of the season and the most representative players of their club will alternate during this period in the aforementioned mode. In addition, a new Challenge Tour event dedicated to teams from the old continent will be held. During the event, players will be able to get rewards by meeting certain requirements. 2023 will also see a new season of the eFootball Championship Open 2023, an official eSports tournament open to all players. The tournament will start on January 30, coinciding with the start of the second leg of the main football championships. In the 2023 eFootball Championship Open, all players with a “Dream Team” can participate, and the World Finals will be played offline for the first time in three years, as well as being streamed worldwide. They will be played not only on consoles but also on mobile devices. The eFootball Championship Pro 2023 will also be back, in which pro-players affiliated with the main European clubs will participate.