Konami started today the Season 5 Of eFootball 2023titled “European Showdown“. For the occasion, he released an official trailer of the new season, which you can view in the player below, and offered an overview of the new features introduced.

To be precise, Season 5 will continue until 3 August 2023. The theme this time is the grand finale of the current football season and will celebrate clubs that have been crowned champions of their league through a special campaign. Details will be revealed soon, but Konami has suggested that it will be “the ideal opportunity to sign world-class talent”.

They will also come Updated player rosters, with D. Seaman, K. Rummenigge and other champions who have achieved great results recently who will appear in Epic version. Additionally P. Mertesacker, J. Wilshere and other legends will be available as Big Time players. As for the “Featured” players, it will be possible to add players who have achieved exceptional results at the end of the season or the stars of the clubs to their team. In addition, athletes with the new “Critical Assists” skill will be introduced as Show Time players.

During the season we will also celebrate the 6th anniversary of the mobile version of eFootball and for the occasion there will be a campaign full of prizes. Finally, all eFootball 2023 Match Passes have been updated, with new rewards for expanding your squad.