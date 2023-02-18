Konami Digital Entertainment has announced the arrival in eFoootball in the Trial Match offline mode of 97 teams from the main European leagues, including England, Spain, Italy and France. eFootball 2023 Season 3, “Back to the Clubs,” continues with a series of campaigns and in-game events to celebrate Carnival and the start of the J-League season. The game offers log in bonuses that will allow the acquisition through a Legendary Blind Deal of a legend of Brazilian football for your “Dream Team”, while to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Japanese league, the J-League, Japanese footballers will be available legendary and contemporary. Pep Guardiola, Spanish coach, makes his debut in eFootball 2023 thanks to the Manager Pack, with him also Johan Cruyff and Fabio Cannavaro. Managers can increase the experience gained for the progression of “Dream Team” players in a given position by up to 400%. There will be 2 player cards for each of the clubs participating in the eFootball Championship Pro: FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, FC Bayern München, Arsenal FC, AS Monaco, AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano and AS Roma. In recent months, eFootball has been updated to reflect feedback from the online community, with changes to graphics and gameplay. In addition, improvements have been made to dribbling and movement on the pitch in this update. Users can now adjust ball touch immediately after capture improving in-game responsiveness.