Konami has announced the 2023 edition of theeFootball Championship Pro and with this a new club squad and the long-awaited return of Milan and Inter. Selected from the elite of world football, let’s see the protagonist clubs of the championship in question.

The eight clubs in question are FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, FC Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, AS Roma and 2022 champions AS Monaco, plus two of Konami’s new partner clubs: AC Milan and FC Inter.

With these, the return of the offline competitions: For the first time in three years, 2023 will see the return of offline competition to the eFootball Championship Pro, with all matches in the event taking place in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Furthermore, unlike the 2022 edition, this year’s championship will last four months and will be characterized by a more dynamic and progressive formula, up to the final knockout phase and the crowning of the winners.

This is the program of the event:

Regular League

Matchday 1: February 11, 2023

Matchday 2: March 4, 2023

Matchday 3: 18 March 2023

Matchday 4: 8 April 2023

Matchday 5: 22 April 2023

Matchday 6: May 13, 2023

Matchday 7: May 27, 2023

Knockout Stage:

During the championship there will be two different giveaways for fans who participate in the eFootball Championship Pro: First, those who stream the first day of the game on YouTube, connecting via the in-game CP banner, will have the chance to win 2,000 eFootball points. The promotion will run from 13:00 on 11 February to 02:59 on 16 February.

Secondly, thanks to the Victory Giveaway, fans will be able to win official merchandise from the teams involved based on the clubs’ performance within the tournament. All the details will soon be published online and on the official social profiles of eFootball and the clubs.