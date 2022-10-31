Over the last few hours, at Lucca Comics and Games 2022, David Monk Senior Football Licensing & Activation Manager at Konami stated that over the next few weeks, realistically during the Milan Games Week there will be an important announcement for the company.

On 25 November 2022 we will know what the news in question will be, the manager specified that the project will be huge and will touch every corner of Italy that will be the protagonist of this announcement. Players from all over the country will find themselves involved as protagonists of this new initiative.

During the fair and the meeting that was held in one of the pavilions, a teaser trailer was shown that involves Italy in the front line for this event but the same David Monk said he was embittered that he could not go into detail about what is cooking at Konami. However, the director added that several innovative game modes are on the way for eFootball so we just have to wait for the fair in question in Milan to be held from Friday 25 November to Sunday 27 of the same month with opening hours ranging from eleven in the morning to 23 in the evening for Friday while the appointment is on Saturday and Sunday is for ten in the morning with closing at nineteen.