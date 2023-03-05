eFootball 2023 has totaled to date 600 million downloads between PC, console and mobile, e Konami wanted reward fans through a celebratory campaign that includes Neymar Jr. and in-game credits for anyone who logs in between now and March 30th.

The game, recently updated with the addition of 97 teams to the Trial Matches including Milan, Inter, Rome, Lazio and Naples, will also and above all aim to reward accustomed users, therefore with each login you will be able to receive ten tokens, reaching total to a whopping 280 tokens by the end of the month.

That’s not all: by scoring a goal with Neymar Jr. between now and March 16th it will be possible to obtain further rewards, including the aforementioned tokens, game points and XP, after which the initiative will be repeated but with Lionel Messi from March 16th to 30th.

Konami took advantage of the important announcement to also present a new type of card, Show Timewhich offers different skills such as Phenomenal Finishing, Fortress, Momentum Dribbling and Game-Changing Pass.

Athletes who actually possess these skills in the real world will be available under these categories to be added to users’ Dream Teams.