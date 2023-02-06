Konami has finally launched theupdate 2.6.0 Of eFootball 2023with which among other things introduces the cooperative mode in beta version. The update has been released on all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android.

In addition to the cooperative mode, a system has been added redistribution of progress points and the number of substitutions during matches has been increased from 7 to 12.

There beta phase of the cooperative mode of eFootball 2023 will be used to test it thoroughly in view of the definitive integration into the game. The testing period will be between June 8 and 22, 2023, and Konami will be keeping a close eye on community feedback to improve the experience.

The cooperative mode will allow you to play matches 3 against 3 and will only be available in friendlies. Konami has also warned that some expected problems may occur during the testing period. After all, these phases serve precisely to study the impact of the innovations with the public and to intervene where necessary.

We read the release note brief of the update, taken from the game’s official site:

New feature that allows users to reset Progress Points using GPs

Additional substitutes in Dream Team mode

Co-op beta test*

*This test is designed to verify online performance. The test is scheduled for the period 08/06/2023 – 22/06/2023. We will communicate more details later.

Before leaving you, we remind you that in eFootball 2023 Season 5, European Showdown, started last month, is underway, with many new features, timed events and rewards for everyone.