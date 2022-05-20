Konami has finally announced when we will play the new mobile version of his football title, and apparently we won’t have to wait long. In fact, today the Japanese company revealed that eFootball 2022 for mobile devices will be available to users starting from 2 of Juneso in less than two weeks.

It will also arrive on the same date update 1.1.0 for eFootball 2022 in versions PC and for console, even if it actually turns out to be a “slightly” delayed tail flick for the game (which we also told you about in our review). In any case, a changelog or at least an explanatory comment on what the patch foresees has not yet been revealed, so to find out we will simply have to wait (it is not certain that a list will not be revealed in the next few hours).

The general information talked about improvements regarding the serverAnd online decisions concerning the wins and losses.

What we know in any case is that in a recent twitter on Twitter, Konami stated that within the mobile version of eFootball 2022 there will also be Dream Teamand that – above all – players will be able to use a new gameplay.

Another important date to keep in mind for fans of the game (especially those who were not too discouraged by the disastrous launch of the game) concerns the Season 2 of the title, which will see the start flag waving on 16 of June.

Still remaining in the football field, the last few weeks have however focused on the FIFA and EA Sports affair, which will be forced to change the name of their product from next year, and with FIFA itself (the association) that will prepares to create and distribute the “one and only” football simulator that will bear the name of FIFA with the support of third parties (while EA will give life to its new EA Sports FC).