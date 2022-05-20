Konami’s free to play soccer game has gained popularity in recent weeks.

The case of eFootball 2022 is one of the most curious in the recent stage of sports video games. The Konami’s free-to-play proposal It had a disastrous launch on PC and consoles but, based on improvements and over the weeks, it has been gaining quite a bit of popularity lately among football fans.

However, the community is somewhat upset for having closed season 1 these days and not including the eFootball League in the break between seasons. And it is that eFootball 2022 Season 2 will start on June 14 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Maintenance will run from May 30 to June 2On the way we will have to wait with a large scale maintenance that the Japanese company prepares for the next few days. Specifically, the title will be completely stopped for four days, starting on May 30 and lasting until June 2. With it, adjustments will be implemented in the stability of online matchesan improved algorithm and increased servers.

Furthermore, through a release published on the official Twitter account of the saga, it has been announced that, together with the 1.1.0 update scheduled for June 2, the mobile version of eFootball 2022. This is a relaunched iOS and Android version of eFootball PES 2021, now removing the Pro Evolution Soccer brand and offering compatibility with the new game, although more features will be released soon.

In this way, and despite decisions that users do not understand, such as maintenance for several days, Konami tries to take flight with an eFootball 2022 that is generating many better opinions lately. It was a simple task given the clumsy start, but even so it is worth seeing how the football title has improved with the important additions it has been receiving in the first half of the year.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: EFootball, EFootball 2022, Konami, Mobile, Ios, Android and PES.