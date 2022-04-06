eFootball 2022the free-to-play rebranding of Konami for its PES series, it is about to receive its version 1.0.0, scheduled for the game’s release in September 2021. Until now, the title has been content with being a playable demo with little or no content. Since its release Konami has postponed the final content several times, but now we have a date. Via Twitter Konami is “happy” to announce the release of version 1.0.0 on April 14, 2022. “Driven by the feedback we received from our users, we worked to fix bugs, adjust the game balance and add new elements to the game to make it even more fun“reads the thread posted on Twitter.

In addition to this, Konami says there will also be the addition of the “Dream Team” game mode – previously introduced as “Creative Team” – where players can have fun building their own team and take on other “Dream Teams” from all over. the world.

At this link Konami makes available the patch changelog which reports all the changes and additions that will be introduced with the new update.