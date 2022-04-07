Konami has announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with AC Milan for its soccer game eFootball 2022thanks to which the club will be included in the simulation starting July 1st this year. The game will then receive the rights to the AC Milan stadium, San Siro, the team and the uniforms at home, away from home, third shirts and goalkeeper. The Japanese house has stated that it scans the faces of all the players on the team to faithfully reproduce them within the title, which continues the tradition of the historian this year. Pro Evolution Soccer. Thanks to the agreement, Konami will become AC Milan’s first Official Training Wear Partner: the men’s team training kit will feature the logo of eFootball and will be launched in the coming months. “Konami is very happy to be able to collaborate again with AC Milan. Being Principal Partner of one of the biggest European clubs and having our logo on their training kits is a great opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the club to create a partnership that leaves its mark together, “said Naoki Morita, President of the European section of Konami Digital Entertainment BV