eFootball 2022 marks the opening date of his calendar Season 2. Konami will begin its new content framework on June 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. The team is preparing for the introduction of improvements at all levels, particularly in the stability of the online environment.

The Japanese company is preparing a large-scale maintenance that will update the servers for the new additions. It will start on May 30th at 12:01 am and run until June 2nd without a specific time. The goal of the maintenance, as explained in the official statement, is “to introduce improvements to online PvP matches, including a better algorithm for the decision of wins / losses and an increase in servers”.

In addition, they point out that the maintenance will serve as the basis for “features that will be available in the future”, such as the ability to share game data between all versions of eFootball 2022 regardless of which platform you are on. During this time, of course, matchmaking will be disabled. Konami will add the ability to play authentic 10-minute team games. The difficulty levels will also be increased.

[About version 1.1.0 update]https://t.co/zvz3tbdKe2 We are pleased to announce that eFootball ™ 2022 version 1.1.0 update will be released on June 2nd 2022. That’s not all, as on the same day the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will be re-launched as eFootball ™ 2022! pic.twitter.com/DJEJY9n8EF – eFootball (@play_eFootball) May 19, 2022



Also on June 2nd, the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will be relaunched under the name of eFootball 2022. The new mobile game update includes “new gameplay” and Dream Team. For now, that’s all we know: new information will be shared in the coming days.