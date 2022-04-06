The new eFootball it was, it seems a shadow of a doubt, one of the hottest disappointments of 2021. Between bugs, balance problems and lack of content, the title has deeply disappointed the fans of the now ex Pro Evolution Soccer. However, in the last few hours, Konami has eFootball 2022 version 1.0.0 release date announced.

After the catastrophic launch of eFootball, Konami announced that eFootball version 1.0.0 will be available from April 14, 2022. The football game, therefore, returns with a new look and is ready to remedy the mistakes made in recent months.

The developers claimed to listening to player feedback and to have acted on their requests: “Guided by the feedback sent by our users, we have dedicated ourselves to fixing bugs, adjusted the game balance, also adding new elements that will make the title more enjoyable for our users“.

One will also be added to eFootball new mode called Dream Team, where players will be able to create their ideal team and challenge other Dream Teams from all over the world. Furthermore, the development team assured that it will continue “to improve and update the game even after the release of version 1.0.0, to create an even more immersive digital football experience for everyone “, inviting users to share their feedback on the gaming experience after this update.

We are pleased to announce that the update (version 1.0.0) for eFootball ™ 2022 will be released on 14th April 2022. – eFootball (@play_eFootball) April 6, 2022

Konami also apologized for the new postponement of the mobile version of eFootball 2022declaring that “the development team is working on the mobile version to make sure it is of the highest quality at the time of release, as our beloved users rightly deserve“.

So, eFootball is back with a new revised and corrected version, after really taking user feedback into consideration. After the disastrous launch of eFootball (find our review here), we hope that version 1.0.0 can kick off a new era for Konami football. We remind you that on our site you can find the updated card of the title, with all the information.