In recent years we have seen a change of direction for the exclusivity of leagues and teams in the most famous football clubs in the world. At some point in fact, Konamiunable to compete economically with Electronic Arts, he decided to focus on individual clubs, starting with Barcelona.

Since then we have seen virtual jersey changes, with teams moving from one side to the other in the space of a few years as Inter and Milan. However, the latter will return to being an exclusive for the new one eFootball starting July 1st. This includes accurate player reproduction as well as numerous bonuses over “standard” teams.

However, another novelty concerns the real field, with Konami becoming “Official Training Wear Partner“of the Milanese company, with the eFootball logo present on the training kit. In this regard, Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment BV’s European President, commented:

“Konami is very happy to be working with AC Milan again. Being Principal Partner of one of the largest European clubs and having our logo on their training kits is an incredible opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the Club to forge an innovative partnership together“.