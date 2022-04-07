Konami Digital Entertainment today announced the closing of a multi-year agreement with AC Milana team that will be present in an official capacity in multiple forms within eFootballaccording to the press release.

The partnership between AC Milan and eFootball will be officially active from 1 July 2022 and will include the rights to the Milan stadium, San Siro, on the team – with full 3D scans of players’ faces, on kits – at home, away, third jerseys and goalkeeper, and more.

The actual implementation of the contents related to AC Milan, based on the new agreement and the rights accrued, will start fromsummer 2022still without a precise date but with a progressive integration of the various elements.

eFootball x Milan, the partnership is official

As part of the deal, Konami for its part will become the first “Official Training Wear Partner” in the history of AC Milan, with the eFootball logo being part of the men’s team training kit. This will be visible on the front of the apparel and will be available in the coming months along with further details on the partnership.

Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment BV’s European President, commented: “Konami is very happy to be working with AC Milan again. To be Principal Partner of one of the biggest European clubs and have our logo on their training kit it is an incredible opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the Club to create an innovative partnership together. “

Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome KONAMI, returning to the AC Milan family as one of our Principal Partners and as our first Training Wear Partner for the men’s team. this partnership offers us to open new horizons together, both as a Club and as a Brand “.

In the meantime, Konami has finally announced the release date of eFootball 2022 in version 1.0.0, which is what can be considered the first definitive build of the game, obviously open to further subsequent evolutions.