The fourth round of the EFL Cup 2023/24 is now history and we know the teams that will play in the quarterfinals of the English competition. Today there were 6 games, in which Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle were playing for a place in the round of 16.
Apart from the most attractive matches of the day, a Everton vs Burnley and a Ipswich vs Fulham. Everton won 3-0 against a Burnley team that is still struggling in this 2023/24 season, while Fulham won at Ipswich’s home 1-3 in a match in which they were clear favorites.
The first game of the night was this duel of titans. Arsenal came into the match as favorites, they are right now one of the best teams in England, but West Ham does not understand logic and they have qualified with a 3-1 win. An own goal from Ben White at the start of the match turned things around for David Moyes’ team, who are already celebrating the victory.
For more English football news
Liverpool visited the Vitality Stadium with the hope of staying alive in the competition. Klopp’s men are once again a real danger in the Premier League and aspire to win everything, but Bournemouth knew how to stand up to them and almost caused the upset. Gakpo and Darwin Núñez were the scorers for Liverpool, and Justin Kluivert did the same for the home team.
Confrontation between two classics of English football. Blackburn Rovers is currently in the English second division, and although it is not Chelsea’s best moment, they did not fail. A goal from Badiashile and another from Raheem Sterling sealed the match before the 60th minute, thus earning them a comfortable classification.
Without a doubt, the match of the day. Newcastle silenced Old Trafford with a resounding victory, the second consecutive game that United lost at home 0-3, and left Ten Hag’s side very marked. Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford came out in the second half to try to turn the game around, but they could do nothing against one of England’s revelations.
#EFL #Cup #fourth #Arsenal #Manchester #United #eliminated #Chelsea #Liverpool #quarterfinals