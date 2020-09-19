Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul said on Saturday that his team will try to make it memorable by playing good cricket in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team, led by Rahul, will begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday (20 September).

KL Rahul said, “The team is fantastic, we are mixing well and want to play the best cricket to make the season memorable.” believe. We are inspired and excited about it. ”

Rahul, who has performed brilliantly in the last two seasons, will lead the team this time. He said it would be challenging to play IPL in UAE without an audience but the team is ready for it. He said, “This year is going to be a different experience, but we as a team are ready for the challenge and are playing for all the fans who support us.”

The team of Kings XI Punjab has not yet become the IPL champion. Rahul hopes that apart from Indian players Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami, the team will be able to perform this feat on the basis of foreign players like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran and Mujib Zadaran.

Head coach Anil Kumble said, “The team looks strong and we have top level players this season.” These players are working really hard and there is a good balance of youth and experience in our team. “The former captain of the Indian Test team said,” We hope for good results from this season. I believe that the team has the necessary strength to win the title this season.