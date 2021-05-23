The UN Security Council calls for a “total adherence” to the truce, while several Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates build diplomatic bridges to ensure that hostilities between Israel and the Hamas group cease completely.

Hundreds of municipal workers and volunteers began a new campaign this Sunday: to remove the rubble left by the bombings in Gaza. The work began with the ruins that remained of one of the destroyed buildings, while wheelbarrows pulled by donkeys or small trucks were gorging on the remains of the building. Work is expected to continue throughout the week.

The scene portrays the atmosphere after the two-day cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip. On the other side, in Tel Aviv, dozens of Israelis marched on Saturday to demand that the ceasefire continue and that the coexistence of Jews and Arabs be recognized, as is already happening in several neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

Children and teenagers rummage through a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike ahead of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Picture taken on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Beit Lahia, the Gaza Strip. © John Minchillo / AP

But the clamor is not only from the citizens. Different countries and actors from the international community are holding diplomatic meetings to try to keep the truce in place.

This is how the mediations of Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates go

Egypt was the main mediator for the Israelis and the Palestinians to agree on a ceasefire that began to take effect from the early hours of Friday, May 21. Since then, the government of Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi has pushed for the cessation of hostilities to remain.

Not surprisingly, Egypt is the only country that has communication channels with both sides. One of its delegations was in Gaza on May 21, supervising the implementation of the cessation of hostilities. In parallel, a team of Egyptian diplomats went to Israel to address the same point with the Israeli authorities.

The following day, the delegation in Gaza traveled to the West Bank to speak with the rival of the Hamas group: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. At the meeting, they discussed the possible ways that exist “to reinforce the truce” and “coordinate efforts for the reconstruction” of Gaza, which was the area most affected during the 11 days of bombing.

Jordan is another of the countries that is moving its diplomatic strings so that the truce remains. That country backed the ceasefire and is now seeking its extension, as demonstrated by the meeting between the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Malki.

The two were in the day city of Amman this Sunday to discuss joint efforts to seek a two-state solution. In other words, the way out of the conflict with the Israelis is the recognition of Palestine as a State.

Al-Malki and Al-Safadi discussed how to launch effective international action to achieve a just peace and reduce the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

The statement added that Al-Safadi emphasized that Jordan will continue to protect Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, and will continue to work together to protect the rights of the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

This is a crucial point, as it was one of the main causes that sparked the recent conflict. Before the 11-day shelling, tensions rose over the eviction of several Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. What for the Israelis was a vindication of what they consider to be their territory, for the Palestinians it was a new attempt to withdraw them from the place they claim should be the capital of the Palestinian state: East Jerusalem. In addition, Israeli forces had stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque on several occasions during Ramadan, the holy month of Muslims.

Another one that is trying to build bridges is the United Arab Emirates. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed said Sunday that his country is willing “to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire and explore new ways to reduce escalation and achieve peace.” In passing, Bin Zayed endorsed the Egyptian mediation and praised its efforts to “calm and stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians,” according to the publication of the official Emirati news agency, WAM.

First statement of the Security Council: respect the truce in Gaza

Added to the efforts of the Middle Eastern countries is the first pronouncement made by the Security Council on the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip. In the May 22 communiqué, the 15 member countries of the most important body of the UN called for “total adherence” to the ceasefire.

In a Press Statement today, @A Security Council members reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic States, #Israel and #Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders. pic.twitter.com/Ob2LwHSapu – UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) May 22, 2021



They also emphasized the “immediate need” for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and endorsed the call of UN Secretary General António Guterres to develop a “solid package of support for rapid and sustainable reconstruction and recovery” in Gaza.

In this regard, the UN chief of aid, Mark Lowcock, announced on Friday that they were being assigned $ 22.5 million in emergency funding for humanitarian response. And is that according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA, for its acronym in English), half of the power lines are damaged in Gaza, 258 buildings were destroyed and 770 houses are no longer habitable due to the damage caused by the Israeli bombings. 53 damaged schools, six hospitals, and 11 primary health care centers were also impacted.

Like Jordan, the Security Council called for a two-state solution so that Israel and Palestine can live in peace and with defined borders. This statement was released after three meetings in which the United States opposed a joint statement. But finally, US President Joe Biden also said publicly that the creation of two states is “the only answer.”

In the 11 days of bombing, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired nearly 4,000 missiles toward Israel. Most of them were intercepted by the so-called ‘Iron Dome’, the Israeli defense mechanism. However, at least 12 Israelis were killed by the rockets, according to OCHA.

🇵🇸Palestinian Ministry of Health-Gaza

Update:

5-21-2021 10:00 PM

Two hundred and forty-eight (248) Palestinians have so far been killed, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly people, while 1948 are injured due to the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip.#GazaUnderAttack – Palestinian Ministry of Health- Gaza (@ mohenglish3) May 21, 2021



On the Palestinian side, there were many more deaths. Until the truce began, the Gaza Health Ministry reported 248 dead Palestinians, a quarter of them minors. His calculations are that about 2,000 inhabitants of the Gaza Strip were injured by the Israeli bombings.

With Reuters, AP and EFE