Abdullah Abu Deif (Gaza, Cairo)

Diplomatic efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and demanding the protection of civilians have become a major theme of international diplomacy for the year 2023, as the main task of the Security Council, the United Nations, and the meetings of foreign ministers of countries, within a year that is considered the most active in this context, has become to stop the war in Gaza and prevent the spread of the conflict regionally. .

Committees and conferences

Global and regional committees were formed and several conferences were held from Cairo and Riyadh to Paris and New York, while the United Nations met and voted on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. This is one of the rare times in which the Security Council did not adhere to the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, while efforts are still continuing diplomatically in the hope of stopping the escalation.

The “Egyptian Peace Summit,” which was held last October, is considered the first at the diplomatic level working to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip, as it was agreed upon on the necessity of forming various working committees whose mission is to bring humanitarian aid into the Strip, as no aid had been brought in at this time since. October 7th.

Concerted efforts

The Arab Summit and the Islamic Summit called for merging following the Cairo Peace Summit, where it was announced that a joint Arab-Islamic summit would be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in which the rejection of targeting civilians and the need for the international community to bear its responsibilities towards achieving a two-state solution in a way that saves blood in the coming years was emphasized. .

The Joint Arab-Islamic Summit announced the formation of a diplomatic committee of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries whose job is to create more international and regional pressure to protect civilians, establish frameworks for implementing the two-state solution during the coming period, and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. Indeed, the group emerging from the summit headed to several capitals. Including Washington, London and Moscow.

Distinguished efforts

The United Arab Emirates led the Arab countries in the UN Security Council by drafting resolutions binding on all parties to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and succeeded in issuing a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly demanding that aid not be prevented from entering the Gaza Strip, in addition to a Security Council resolution speaking about For the first time, the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and the commitment to work to implement the two-state solution.

The efforts of the UAE, representing the Arab group in the Security Council, represented an exception in performance, especially with a group of representatives of countries in the Security Council going to visit the Rafah crossing in the Egyptian Sinai and monitoring the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, in addition to pressing with all parties to bring peace through implementing the two-state solution and emphasizing From the first moment, we have been committed to protecting civilians, rejecting violence, and condemning extremism.

In this context, Egypt and Qatar led strenuous diplomatic efforts, through which they succeeded in imposing a truce that lasted for days and through which they contributed to an exchange deal for prisoners and hostages between the Palestinians and Israel.

While the diplomatic efforts of the two countries continue during the current period to work towards a sustainable ceasefire and the release of prisoners and hostages from both sides or reaching the minimum of a long-term truce that allows the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the opening of all crossings and corridors.

United nations

Diplomatic efforts cannot be separated from the work of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who called for the activation of Article 99 of the Organization’s Charter for the first time in more than 30 years, which was not taken into account by the Security Council due to the American “veto” on the demand to stop… Shooting in the Gaza Strip.

cease-fire

The head of the Arab group at the United Nations, the Egyptian delegate, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq, said that the Arab group in the Security Council, led by the United Arab Emirates, continues to press for the adoption of a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing military escalation from the seventh of the month. Last October, which led to tens of thousands of deaths and injuries.

Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq pointed out that “diplomatic efforts are an important issue that cannot be overlooked or overlooked, and the Arab group will continue to exert diplomatic pressure in cooperation with international partners during the coming period in the hope of reaching a final solution to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip, which has been facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis since the 7th of May.” Last October.