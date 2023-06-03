EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A red dirt road opens up in the middle of the green of the jungle. It is the National Route 101 that crosses the Iguazú National Park, in the north of Argentina. Shortly, a bike lane will enable a new mobility circuit that will include stops at viewpoints specially designed for the appreciation of birds and trees. Before taking the detour to RN 101, Atilio Guzmán, a biologist from the Iguazú National Park and a member of the National Parks Administration (APN), stops his truck on the side of the road to pick up a ipacaá, a bird that lives in the wetlands of the area. She’s probably been hit by some vehicle headed for the falls. “It would be ideal to have a bridge over the descents of RN 101 to enable a large pass-through below and a fence on both sides of the road, to reduce the impact of tourism on local fauna,” says Guzmán, who was until recently Mayor of the Iguazú Park.

The biologist Atilio Guzmán explains the association of the rosewood with the palm heart and its importance for the local fauna, in the Iguazú National Park. JULIAN REINGOLD (Courtesy)

The open-air office where Guzmán works includes the Iguazú Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984. Recently, the Iguazú National Park won the earth prize 2023 in terms of environmental conservation. With the development of the area for tourism, more and more aerial and underground road worksin addition to implementing radars to reduce the speed of vehicles that circulate in the area.

For the biologist, it is essential to protect ecosystems to prevent the loss of plant and animal species. For this reason, he has promoted the implementation of the SMART system (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool), which allows digitally collecting, storing, communicating and evaluating data on patrols. “with four clicks, we do the work that used to take us a month. This is a paradigm shift for park ranger work,” she comments.

In the 13 years he has been in the Iguazú area, Guzmán has only seen a jaguar twice, as the jaguar is called in Argentina. The hunting pressure towards this animal and its prey, the deforestation and fragmentation of the Paraná Atlantic Forest, and the collisions on routes and roads are the main reasons that threaten it. “It is insufficient to apply a million-dollar fine to the hunter who killed a jaguar in the province of Formosa if the underlying problem is not attacked, which is the loss of the ecosystems where this species lives”, he says, referring to a recent case that hit the news.

According to the last census of the population of these cats of the Jaguar project from Argentina and the Onças do Iguaçu project in Brazil (ICMBio-PNI) published this Friday, the number of specimens in the area is around 100. Their data shows that there are currently no less than 72 and no more than 122. The average, statistically, is set at 93 individuals. That is, there is a very slight recovery of only three adult individuals compared to previous years.

Since these organizations began monitoring the number of jaguars 18 years ago, they have registered a recovery of the population of the species in the north of Misiones, which had a peak of between 84 and 125 individuals registered in 2018. For the period 2020- 2021 yielded a range between 76 and 106 individuals, a population decline that had not been recorded since 2005.

Does tourism in Cataratas help protect the jaguar?

To protect species such as jaguars, Atilio Guzmán believes that conservation work should be done in the 67,000-hectare park, beyond the protected areas. The circuit of the falls covers only 200 hectares.

Park ranger Rodrigo Martín is a native of Buenos Aires and three years ago his commitment to defend the jungle led him to move to the Yacuy section to monitor 30,000 hectares of forest on the eastern border of the Iguazú National Park. “Three times the number of park rangers, brigade members and administration personnel that we have in Yacuy are posted in the waterfall area. Thus, the limit of the park ends up lagging behind”, laments Martín. Just 100 meters from there begins the municipality of Andrecito, where, according to him, “you enter the park to hunt illegally.”

A poacher poses for a photo with three dead peccaries. COURTESY RODRIGO MARTIN

In Yacuy there is a lack of personnel: they only have four park rangers and one technician in the epicenter of poaching of the jaguar and other species. “Many things are happening that lead me to say that this is not a protected area, but an unprotected area,” says the young man who changed Buenos Aires for Misiones.

“Everything happens on this route, in addition to illegal trafficking of fauna and flora. Although we have weapons and vests, it is not our goal to detect illegal activities more than environmental ones, but we are at that risk,” denounces Martín in the middle of one of the hottest corridors in the Triple Frontier.

Park ranger Rodrigo Martín has been fighting poaching for three years from the Yacuy section, on the eastern border of the Iguazú National Park. JULIAN REINGOLD (Courtesy)

New research has shown the effectiveness of estimate poaching pressure through audio recorders compared to camera traps that only detect what is happening in front of them. However, for Martín, it is necessary for science and politics to come together in new surveillance strategies. “Recently we came across a group of hunters inside the forest who started shooting at us as they fled. We filed the corresponding complaint, but no one has been arrested yet, ”he comments with concern.

This area of ​​northern Argentina is, together with the Impenetrable Chaco, the country’s greatest point of biodiversity, but the ranger regrets that they are quite forgotten: “There is no awareness of the value of this place. It would be good for society to ask itself: what is really protecting itself from all this? ”, He says.

And water the hunt”: put down your weapons, let’s save the jaguar

And water It is an expression that is widely used in the rural area of ​​Misiones to show rejection of something. That is why from the Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina they took the expression yagua the hunt to call in this way the campaign that seeks to stop the hunting of wild animals and of the jaguar in particular, transmitting the message of artists such as The Spasiuk Monkey and Leon Gieco on television, radio and local public transportation.

Emiliano Salvador, communication analyst at the Fundación Vida Silvestre, comments that the impact of the campaign yagua the hunt the amount of likes and reactions on social networks have been positive, but measuring the impact on the hunt is complex.

Emiliano Salvador, communication analyst at the Fundación Vida Silvestre. Julian Reingold (Courtesy)

“Cataratas is not a mere tourist attraction, but a national park that represents less than 5% of the total territory of the province of Misiones. Recently, traffic in that area has taken the lives of four jaguars and perhaps a fifth that we don’t know if it survived, because it returned to the forest after the crash. We seek to increase the campaigns of prevention prior to holidays and vacations”, comments Salvador sadly.

From the foundation they explain that the tourist is docile regarding the speed limits, but the local knows where the radars are, they cheat and go faster. That’s why they appeal to virtual campaigns with filters on Instagram on road liability. “This campaign is just one more contribution to everything else that is being done, and the objective is to raise the voice, install the theme and make it more notorious, so that those who are thinking of going hunting think twice. before doing it”, concludes Salvador as the afternoon falls in his office in Iguazú.